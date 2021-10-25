COVID-19: New Cases In Puducherry Dip To 30; Overall Tally Up To 1,27,765

Puducherry witnessed a fall in the number of fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 ours ending with 30 infections taking the overall tally to 1,27,765.

After recording 61 new cases on Sunday, the union territory added 30 in the last 24 hours, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The fresh infections were detected at the end of the examination of 2,618 samples, he said, adding the Puducherry region accounted for 18 cases followed by Karaikal (9) and Mahe (3). The cumulative cases rose to 1,27,765.

The Yanam region, an enclave in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any fresh cases, he said.

Sriramulu said the number of active cases stood at 454 with 87 undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 367 in home isolation.

He said while 43 patients recovered and were discharged from healthcare facilities during the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries stood at 1,25,454.

No fresh fatality was reported during the last 24 hours from any of the regions and the death toll remained at 1,857.

The Health department Director said the department has examined 18.97 lakh samples and found 16.03 lakh out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 1.15 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.19 per cent respectively.

The Director said the department has so far administered 11,01,528 doses and they comprised 7,18,224 first doses and 3,83,304 second doses.

