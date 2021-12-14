COVID-19: New Omicron Case Reported In Surat; Tally Rises To 4 In Gujarat

According to a Gujarat health department official, a 42-year-old man from Surat, who recently returned from South Africa, tested positive for the Omicron strain of coronavirus on Monday, making this the first such case from Surat and the fourth in Gujarat.

A 72-year-old NRI man who had returned from Zimbabwe, his wife, and his brother-in-law were among three other people in Jamnagar, Gujarat, who had contracted the Omicron variant virus earlier.

The latest patient is a 42-year-old businessman found to be infected with the Omicron strain.

Omicron variant cases in India; new cases found in Surat

However, on December 4, the 42-year-old patient had tested negative. The man is being treated at home in isolation, according to the official, who also stated that all of his relatives and four fellow passengers have tested negative for coronavirus.

"He had arrived at Delhi airport from South Africa via Kenya and Abu Dhabi on December 3. He had tested negative for coronavirus," deputy Municipal Commissioner, Health, Ashish Naik said.

"After he was hospitalised briefly for isolation here, he tested positive for coronavirus on December 8, following which we sent his sample for genome sequencing. He was detected with the Omicron variant on Monday," Naik said.

Omicron cases in Maharashtra

The health department in Maharashtra reported two more patients infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, both of whom had been to Dubai, bringing the total number of people infected with the new strain in the state to 20 as of Monday. Both patients, one of whom is a woman, are asymptomatic, and have been properly vaccinated, according to the health department.

According to a report released today by the National Institute of Virology, two new cases of Omicron infection have been discovered, one from Latur and the other from Pune. The SARS-CoV-2 virus causes COVID-19. The patient in Pune is a 39-year-old lady, while the patient in Latur is a 33-year-old man.

According to a notification, both patients have a travel history to Dubai. According to the report, three close relatives of both the individuals were tracked down and confirmed to be negative.

Since December 1, around 85,078 travellers have arrived in the state via Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur airports, according to the bulletin. According to the department, 12,996 of the travellers were from 'at-risk' nations, and all of them were subjected to RT-PCR tests.

The first case of Omicron, which the WHO has designated as a variation of concern, was reported earlier this month in Maharashtra. So far, cases of this sort have been reported in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Thane districts. The new COVID-19 variation B.1.1.529, which was discovered in South Africa, was given the name 'Omicron' by WHO on November 26.

Inputs: ANI and PTI

(IMAGE: PTI)