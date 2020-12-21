COVID-19: New Year Celebrations In Tamil Nadu Banned As A Preventive Measure

As a preventive measure against COVID-19, New Year celebrations have been banned in Tamil Nadu. The state government while issuing a notice has declared that no celebrations will be allowed in restaurants, resorts, hotels, and clubs on New Year's eve. Moreover, roadside celebrations have also been banned and the public has been restricted from visiting beaches to ring in the New Year.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,071 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more fatalities on Monday which took the caseload to 8,07,962 and the death toll to 11,995.

States urge caution around New Year

The Tamil Nadu government's directions follow similar guidelines that have been issued by other states like Karnataka which has prohibited New Year programs between December 30 and January 2 at clubs, pubs, restaurants, and other places where people gather for new year celebrations. Other states such as Rajasthan, Odisha, and Mizoram have advised people to celebrate the New Year with caution.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government announced that a night curfew will be imposed in all cities from December 22 to January 5, 2021. As per the night curfew guidelines, the movement of the people (for non-essential purposes) shall be prohibited from 11 pm to 6 am. Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had called for the imposition of a night curfew in Mumbai after encountering overcrowding in shopping malls and night clubs.

Meanwhile, there has also been a nationwide scare after a new variant of Coronavirus led to millions entering a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown in the UK. Over 20 countries including France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and India have banned flights from the UK after the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control".

India has reported 1,00,55,560 cases registering 24,337 new infections in a span of 24-hours. There are currently 3,03,639 active cases in the country while 96,06,111 people have recovered. A total of 1,45,810 deaths have been recorded till December 21.

(With Agency Inputs)