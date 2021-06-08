COVID-19 Next Wave To Affect Children?: AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria Explains

As the devastating impact of the second wave of COVID-19 subsided with new COVID-19 infections showing a significant downtrend, there are still apprehensions that a possible third wave might affect children. Without ruling out the possibility of a third wave or its likely impact on children, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that there is neither any data (global or Indian) nor any observations of children being affected more.

No evidence showing risk to children due to COVID: AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

"If we check the data of the second wave from India or globally, none of it showed serious infections among children. The kids that were admitted to the hospital were the ones with comorbidities. They were either low on immunity or were on chemotherapy. The healthy children had mild infections and had a quick recovery. New waves are being reported in other parts of the world, but none showing any threat for children," Dr Guleria said.

AIIMS Director explains the phenomena of occurrence of waves

While explaining the phenomena of waves of COVID-19, Dr Randeep Guleria said waves usually occur for respiratory infections when they become pandemic. He urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour diligently to avoid an occurrence of a third wave until a majority of the population gets vaccinated.

"It is important to understand why waves occur. COVID-19 is a respiratory virus and it's well known that respiratory viruses such as Coronavirus or influenza have recurring waves when they become pandemic. It was also seen in the Spanish Flu in 1918, same with the H1N1 Swine Flu in 2009. There is a susceptible population for these viruses due to which multiple waves occur. That's how the virus becomes endemic and infection has a seasonality. These waves occur due to mutations in virus and also because of human behaviour," Dr Guleria said while citing data of Spanish Flu in 1918 in which the second wave was devastating with more fatalities while the third wave was significantly milder.

He said when COVID-19 infection increases, lockdown is imposed along with other measures, helping to sever the chain of transmission and hence virus doesn't spread further. But with unlocking, human behaviour changes with increased complacency and negligence, leading to the occurrence of the next wave.

"These waves will stop when a majority of our population will get vaccinated or when the natural immunity will be developed. Till then appropriate behaviour is our only option to stop the next waves," he said.

India on Tuesday reported less than one lakh COVID-19 cases for the first time in over two months. As per Health Ministry data, India reported 86,498 new cases and 2,123 deaths in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 1,82,282 people had been discharged. With this, the total number of active cases has now fallen to a little more than 13.03 lakh. Almost 79% decline has been reported since the highest reported peak in daily new cases. Last week, a 33% decline was seen in overall reported cases according to the Union Health Ministry.