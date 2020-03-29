The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19: NHPC Airlifts Medical Aid From Delhi To Imphal Amid National Lockdown

General News

The hydropower giant NHPC Limited on Saturday airlifted 2.6 metric tonnes of medical materials from Delhi to Imphal in the view of the Coronavirus crisis. 

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
NHPC

The hydropower giant NHPC Limited on Saturday airlifted 2.6 metric tonnes of medical materials from Delhi to Imphal in the view of the Coronavirus crisis. According to reports, the airlifting was carried out at the request of the Manipur government. Further, the medical materials included sanitizers, thermal scanners, and masks. 

An official release quoted AK Singh, NHPC's Chairman and Managing Director, that stated, "NHPC is fully committed to stand with the nation in this moment of crisis and has already earmarked Rs 4.5 crore to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The timely supply of medical material is most crucial and therefore we have aided the airlifting of medical material to Imphal which is remotely located and difficult to reach by road."

The first positive case of Coronavirus from the northeast region was reported on Monday in Manipur of a 23-year-old woman with a recent travel history to the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, another case in the northeast region has been reported in Mizoram. 

The Coronavirus crisis

As of date, India has reported over 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. 

Read: TDP Chief Naidu appeals to AP CM Reddy to give Rs 5,000 each to poor amid COVID lockdown

Read: COVID-19: School counsellors in Delhi-NCR bombarded with queries from distressed students, parents

Presently, there are around 664,926 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 30,894 people. Meanwhile, around 142,449 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.2 lakh infected.

Read: COVID-19: Villagers in West Bengal quarantine themselves on tree after return from Chennai

Read: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi appeals to people to help poor & hungry during coronavirus lockdown

Image for representation

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IOC
INDIANOIL'S ASSURANCE
tej pratap yadav
BAGGA RESPONDS TO TEJ PRATAP YADAV
China
CHINA RISKS GOOD RELATIONS WITH UK
Mann Ki Baat
PM MODI ON WHY LOCKDOWN IS NEEDED
Andhra Pradesh
TDP CHIEF APPEALS TO CM REDDY
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE