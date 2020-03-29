COVID-19: NHPC Airlifts Medical Aid From Delhi To Imphal Amid National Lockdown

The hydropower giant NHPC Limited on Saturday airlifted 2.6 metric tonnes of medical materials from Delhi to Imphal in the view of the Coronavirus crisis. According to reports, the airlifting was carried out at the request of the Manipur government. Further, the medical materials included sanitizers, thermal scanners, and masks.

An official release quoted AK Singh, NHPC's Chairman and Managing Director, that stated, "NHPC is fully committed to stand with the nation in this moment of crisis and has already earmarked Rs 4.5 crore to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The timely supply of medical material is most crucial and therefore we have aided the airlifting of medical material to Imphal which is remotely located and difficult to reach by road."

The first positive case of Coronavirus from the northeast region was reported on Monday in Manipur of a 23-year-old woman with a recent travel history to the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, another case in the northeast region has been reported in Mizoram.

The Coronavirus crisis

As of date, India has reported over 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Presently, there are around 664,926 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 30,894 people. Meanwhile, around 142,449 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.2 lakh infected.

