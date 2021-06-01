COVID-19: NIFT Student Develops 'moveable Toilet' For Critical Patients In Bhopal

After the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, several young talents came forward with innovative projects to support those in need, meanwhile, Pratyaksha Majhe, a National Institute of Fashion Technology student from Bhopal designed moveable toilets for critical coronavirus patients. According to Pratyaksha, the designed toilets are of wheelchair size and easy to operate.

While speaking to ANI, the NIFT student also added that the design can be useful for those who are under oxygen support.

"I have designed this movable toilet for patients who are on oxygen support as it can be kept in the ward. It is easy to use and of the same size as a wheelchair," added Pratyaksha Majhe to ANI.

She further added her plans to donate her product to the hospitals. Moreover, the product is equipped with 80-litre water tank, a 100-litre bottom tank for wastage and a western toilet seat. The toilet is covered from all four sides and nearly 25,000 Rs were spent to develop it, added the co-creator Pratyaksha Majhe.

'Seeing uncle's difficulty led to the idea'

Pratyaksha continued, how seeing her uncle, Rajesh Majhe under difficulty gave her the idea of creating this design. Rajesh was under oxygen support and was facing trouble while moving to the toilet again and again when he was in the hospital.

"My uncle contracted COVID and was on oxygen support. He was facing difficulty in using the toilet in the hospital. I discussed this with my father and then we came up with the idea to create this toilet. Its tank needs to be cleaned after 5-6 times of usage," she further mentioned.

COVID patient Rajesh's experience

Rajesh also talked about his niece's design which she developed with the help of her father who is an engineer.

"I was kept on oxygen, even my family members were unable to do anything because they were also quarantined in the house, but when I told my niece about my problem, she came with this idea. With the help of her father who is an engineer, she has designed this moving toilet which is similar to the size of a wheelchair," explained Rajesh Majhe.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)