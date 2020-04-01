COVID-19: Nirmala Sitharaman Participates In 2nd Virtual G-20 Meeting Of Finance Ministers

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the world in a catastrophic manner, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, March 31, participated in the second virtual meeting of the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss the pandemic's impact on the global economy and coordinate efforts to deal with the crisis.

"G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors during the first Extraordinary Virtual G20 FMCBG Meeting held on March 23, 2020, had decided to meet virtually on a regular basis to continue discussions on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on markets and economic conditions and take further actions to support the economy during and after this phase," an official statement had mentioned.

'Opportunity for cross-learning'

The Finance Minister supported the proposed G20 Action Plan and emphasised that such an exercise would provide an opportunity for immense cross-learning and critical insights in dealing with the pandemic and its potential economic fallout.

"The Finance Minister made specific interventions on reviewing and enhancing the IMF tool kit and further expanding the swap line network. She suggested that the IMF can develop innovative and ingenious methods to meet COVID-19 related financing requirements given that policy space is severely constrained in most countries in these unprecedented circumstances," said the statement.

It further said, "Referring to the G-20 Leaders statement, regarding regulatory and supervisory measures, she (Sitharaman) emphasised the importance of ensuring that the financial system continues to support and quickly revive the economy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had participated in the G-20 leader's virtual summit held last week organised under the current chair, Saudi Arabia. In the virtual meeting, the G20 leaders pledged a "united front" in the fight against the pandemic, saying they were injecting $5 trillion into the global economy to combat the foreseeable effects of a deep recession.

