COVID-19: NIT Srinagar Shuts For Offline Classes, Asks Students To Vacate Hostel

Amid growing cases of Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar has decided not to hold offline classes anymore till further orders. The decision comes on a day when Union Territory recorded its high single day COVID-19 tally of 2021 with 461 new cases.

“Moreover it is notified that there will be no off line classes from 02-04 2021 till further orders. The B-Tech students of Batch 2019 and M-Tech Batch 2020 are informed to vacate the hostels immediately and proceed to their respective homes. The final year B-Tech and M-Tech students, residing in the hostels are informed to either vacate the hostels or stay within boundaries of the hostels as neither they nor the day scholars of the said batch will be allowed to leave or enter the campus from tomorrow i.e. 2nd April, 2021,” a copy of order which lies with Republic World reads.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday informed that 461 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 100 from Jammu division and 361 from Kashmir division, have been reported, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 131421. Also, 4 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 1 from Jammu Division and 3 from Kashmir Division.

“Out of 131421 positive cases, 2874 are Active Positive, 126549 have recovered and 1998 have died; 737 in Jammu division and 1261 in Kashmir division, "Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19) read.

Divisional Commissioner, Dr Raghav Langer today reviewed the prevailing Covid-19 situation in Jammu division at a meeting with Deputy Commissioners and senior functionaries of Health Department. Deputy Commissioners informed the Divisional Commissioner about the Covid-19 situation and control measures being adopted by the respective district administration to contain further spread of the virus. It was informed that the testing capacity has been increased in the districts. The DCs also apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the requirement of kits, man power, lab technicians and funds.

District Administration Bandipora on Thursday launched a massive drive against violators of Covid-19 SOPs and guidelines across the district, and realized a fine of Rs 54,000 from them. The drive was launched at public places across the district by Revenue and Police officers, Municipal Council and Committees and Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to put a check on the spurt of Covid-19 pandemic spread.

Image Credits: PTI

