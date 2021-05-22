COVID-19: No Consensus Yet On Vaccine Passport; Issue At WHO Level, Says Health Ministry

As the country struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an ongoing global debate whether Vaccine Passport should come into effect. During the Health ministry press conference, Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal that there has been no consensus by the World Health Organisation (WHO) whether that process will be followed for those who wish to travel abroad from any country.

"Even before this, I have discussed this at the informal level, there is still no consensus on this at the WHO level. Discussion is going on whether people who are vaccinated should be allowed to accept as confirmed. The guidance is still at the WTO level and the guidance of all the countries is based on testing only. Like if you bring a negative COVID test report then they are allowed. So it is in the discussion right now and when it will reach that level-- at the WHO level where we will be able to bring the vaccine to a consensual level then the relevant action will be taken," said Lav Aggarwal.

What is a Vaccine passport?

Vaccine passports also called Digital health passports are platforms for smartphones that allow access to an individual’s health data-- such as COVID test results or vaccination status. Israel and Denmark are the countries that have already made their Digital health platforms available and other countries' work are in progress.

COVID-19 situation in India

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh mark for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,95,525 with 4,194 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 2,30,70,365, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.12 per cent, the data stated.

(Image Credits:ANI/PIXABAY/SHUTTERSTOCK)