COVID-19: No Death, 22 New Cases In Haryana

Haryana recorded no coronavirus-related death, but added 22 fresh infections on Sunday, pushing the case count to 7,71,819, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,054, it said.

Among the districts, nine new cases were from Gurugram and seven from Faridabad.

The number of active cases stands at 162, while that of the recoveries at 7,61,580 in the state.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.67 per cent, the bulletin said.

