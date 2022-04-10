COVID-19: No fresh case reported in Ladakh

Leh, Apr 10 (PTI) With no fresh case reported in a 24-hour period, Ladakh's COVID-19 tally remained unchanged at 28,232, officials said on Sunday.

Over 2,700 tests were conducted to detect the viral disease in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil on Saturday and all the results returned negative, they added.

The Union Territory currently has nine active cases of the infection -- six in Leh and three in Kargil -- the officials said.

Ladakh has recorded a total of 228 COVID-19 deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A total of 27,995 patients have recovered from the disease in the Union Territory, the officials said. PTI TAS RC

