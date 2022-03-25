COVID-19: No fresh cases, fatalities in Puducherry

Puducherry, Mar 25 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry did not report any fresh coronavirus cases and deaths in the last 24 hours, a senior Health department official said on Friday.

After adding one new infection on each of the last two days, the union territory recorded zero cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. Friday, Director of Health G Sriramulu said, adding the overall caseload stood at 1,65,774.

The department tested 287 samples in the last twenty-four hours.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained at 1,962.

Sriramulu said the number of active cases dipped to nine and all were in home quarantine. Two patients recovered in the last 24 hours pushing the overall recoveries to 1,63,803.

The Health Department has so far examined 22,27,248 samples and has found 18,71,906 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was zero per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent.

The department has so far administered 16,25,324 doses which comprised 9,41,685 first doses, 6,69,943 second and 13,696 booster doses. PTI Cor SS SS

