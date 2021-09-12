COVID-19: No fresh deaths in UP, 14 new cases reported

Lucknow, Sep 11 (PTI) With no fresh COVID-19 death being reported in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the toll stood at 22,874, while 14 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 17,09,526, according to an official statement.

Of the fresh cases, three were reported from Agra, two each from Gautam Budhnagar and Bijnore and one each from Prayagraj, Badaun, Varanasi, Ambedkar Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Muzaffarnagar, the state government statement said.

In the past 24 hours, 19 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, taking the number recoveries to 16,86,468, it said.

The recovery rate is 98.7 per cent, the statement said.

An official spokesman said that there is no active case in 34 of the total 75 districts of the state and no new case was found in 65 districts during testing in the past 24 hours.

About 48 per cent of the eligible population of the state has so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, the spokesman said.

There are 184 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the statement said.

Over 2.17 lakh samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours taking the number of tests done till date to over 7.47 crores. PTI SAB ANB ANB

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)