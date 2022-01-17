COVID-19: 'No Person Can Be Forced To Be Vaccinated Against Their Wish', Centre Tells SC

The Centre on Sunday told the Supreme Court that COVID-19 that no individual can be vaccinated against his/ her wish. The Centre informed that the vaccination guidelines issued by the Union health ministry do not envisage forcible vaccination without consent. The comment came as India continues to struggle with the third wave of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. The nation, on Sunday, also completed one year of COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Explaining the issue of exempting persons with disabilities from producing certificates after getting COVID vaccine, the Centre has now said that it has not issued any SOP in the matter. The Centre told the court that there was no SOP that makes carrying the vaccination certificate for any purpose mandatory. The Centre’s explanation regarding the matter was noted in its affidavit filed in response to a plea by NGO Evara Foundation seeking door-to-door, priority COVID-19 vaccination for persons with disabilities.

"It is submitted that the direction and guidelines released by Government of India and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare do not envisage any forcible vaccination without obtaining the consent of the concerned individual,” the Centre told the apex court. "It is submitted that vaccination for COVID-19 is of larger public interest in view of the ongoing pandemic situation," the affidavit read.

The health ministry also said that "it is duly advised, advertised and communicated through various print and social media platforms that all citizens should get vaccinated and systems and processes have been designed to facilitate the same. However, no person can be forced to be vaccinated against their wishes," it said.

COVID vaccine drive in India

India on Sunday completed its one year of COVID-19 vaccination drive. According to the health ministry, more than 92% of the adult population in the nation has gotten at least one dosage, and over 68% has been completely vaccinated. The one-year nationwide immunisation campaign against COVID-19 came to an end, with approximately 156.76 crore vaccine doses delivered. Furthermore, the country has begun administering booster doses of vaccinations to youngsters aged 15 to 18.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that India documented 2,71,202 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The daily positivity rate stood at 16.28%. The overall number of cases of COVID-19 disease in the nation has risen to 3,71,22,164, with 15,50,377 active cases.

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK/ PTI