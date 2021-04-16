COVID-19: Noida CP Says 'situation Under Control', Urges People To Follow Protocols

Alok Singh, Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar on April 16 said that the COVID-19 situation in Noida is under ‘control’ as the authorities have made people aware of all the essential protocols. While talking to news agency ANI, Singh said that it has been a 'collective effort' to raise awareness against the ongoing health crisis. He reiterated the importance of maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks, and washing hands. Noida CP also mentioned that the COVID-19 vaccination was also carried in the area “successfully”.

He added that the authorities along with the citizens were able to control the COVID-19 surge during the first time and similar efforts will stem the drastic increase in coronavirus infections in the second wave. Singh further told the reporter that majority of people in Noida can be seen wearing face masks. A few who don’t wear masks properly are being fined by the authorities, said Singh before adding that presently the fine is Rs 1,000 and if the violation is repeated the fine can go up to Rs 10,000.

Lockdown In Uttar Pradesh On Sundays

As India is rocked with the second wave of COVID-19 with second-most highest cases in the world after the United States, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15 and also said those caught for the second time not wearing a mask will be fined Rs 10,000. The statement quoted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as saying, “There will be a weekly closure in all rural and urban areas of the state on Sunday. Only sanitation, sanitisation and emergency services will operate during this period.”

Another statement said that "all markets, commercial institutions, offices etc will remain closed on Sundays till May 15 for proper implementation of this campaign. It (the closure) will start from Saturday 8 pm till Monday 7 am. However medical and health-related emergencies will remain open" before stressing that it is a “weekly closure” and “special campaigns” will be run by officials.

Image credits: Pixabay