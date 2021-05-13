COVID-19 Norms Go For A Toss In Mumbra, Big Crowd Spotted Even As Second Wave Hits Hard

COVID-19 norms went for a toss at the Mumbra region of Thane near Mumbai late on Wednesday. Citizens were spotted violating social distancing guidelines as they gathered in huge numbers a day ahead of Eid. This came on the day the Maharashtra government extended the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of the virus to May 31.

COVID-19 norms violated

In the visuals that have surfaced, one could see a massive crowd at one of the markets, with people thronging the stalls. They were snapped for shopping as they geared up to celebrate the festival. Vehicles too piled up on the roads, causing traffic jams, at a time when the stay-at-home message is being asserted by the Centre and state governments.

Many netizens also took to Twitter to share their displeasure over the violation.

Sir @Awhadspeaks what you want to say about this video you allow till 11pm all mumbra market open @mybmc @TMCaTweetAway it's this some kind of joke going on in mumbra #WHOISRESPONSIBLE pic.twitter.com/uQMtRi3qL1 — Asif Shaikh (@AsifSha89870424) May 12, 2021

Another area that has become known for the lockdown violations has been the Dadar market in Mumbai. Visuals of citizens arriving at the market in a big number to buy fruits and vegetables, especially during the morning, without any regard to social distancing, has also become a talking point.

Meanwhile, 1428 new coronavirus cases were reported in Thane in the span of 24 hours on Wednesday, as per PTI. The total number of cases has now reached 4,91,817. 65 persons lost their lives due to the virus in the duration. The death toll has now reached 8,173.

In Mumbai, the number of daily cases crossed the 2,000-mark after two consecutive days where the number of new cases was around 1700. The total number of cases now stand at 6,82,102. The city also reported 66 fatalities in the span, taking the total death toll to 14,008.