COVID-19: NTAGI Chief Asserts Children At High Risk Will Be Vaccinated On Priority

The Centre in the absence of data about children with co-morbidities has decided to open immunisation for all the children in the age band of 12-15 years, said NTAGI Chief Dr N K Arora. The Central Government on March 14 had announced that children in the age bracket of 12-15 years will be administered the Biological E’s anti-Covid vaccine Corbevax.

"Almost three months ago, Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) of NTAGI meeting took place where we suggested that the vaccination should be opened for all the children between the age group of 2-18 with comorbidities as and when approved vaccine comes," said Arora in an exclusive interview to ANI, said Dr NK Arora, Chairman of COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) talking to ANI.

As most of the deaths occur in the age group of 15-18, the initial plan was to innoculate the children in the group however after finding out the high prevalence of severe cases in the 12-15, it was decided to vaccinate them first, Dr NK Arora said.

When asked about the health concerns after vaccinating children, Dr Arora said that the decision was taken based on STSC and other global recommendations. He also debunked the myths around the lack of scientific evidence to immunise children. Dr NK Arora informed that these decisions were in line with scientific study and the recommendations from theWorld Health Organisation (WHO) and Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunisations (SAGE).

"It is very important that the country continues with the immunisation programme against COVID-19 as intensely and as possible. The decision is based on scientific evidence and in line with the WHO and SAGE recommendations," he said.

NTAGI chief credits high immunisation coverage for low COVID deaths

The pandemic situation in India during the second wave was grim however the swift bounce back during the Omicron wave became possible only due to the widespread vaccination programme conducted across the country. "Omicron has caused quite a significant problems in terms of severe disease, hospitalisation and death. Therefore, I would say that it is very difficult to estimate what would have happened if we had not immunised our population," Dr NK Arora said.

"It's a matter of great pride that 97% to 98% of the adult population have received at least one dose and over 80% have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. I would attribute that largely to the vaccination programme plus natural infection which has been occurring before the onset of Omicron as the reason behind mild impact during the wave of Omicron. So all put together vaccination programme has been a key pillar of India's COVID 19 pandemic strategy." he added.