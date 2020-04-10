COVID-19: Number Of Positive Cases Crosses 200-mark In Jammu & Kashmir

With 23 more cases being detected in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on Friday, the COVID-19 positive cases crossed 200 mark. Government spokesman Rohit Kansal said that the total number of positive cases across the Union Territory has reached 207. He said that there are now 39 cases in Jammu while as the 168 people have been detected positive in the valley.

As the number of positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus continues to witness a spike in Jammu and Kashmir, no Friday congregational prayers were offered in masjids and shrines across the Union Territory for the third consecutive Friday. Reports suggest all the major masjids and shrines across Jammu and Kashmir, including Dargah Hazratbal and historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, remained closed for the prayers. People have been directed to offer prayers at the home to curb the spread of the deadly virus which has claimed four lives in the UT so-far while some 207 persons testing positive.

READ | Armed With Sticks, Women Guard Hamlet Against Coronavirus In Jammu

6,800 low-risk contacts under surveillance

Pertinently, District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary disclosed that the authorities have identified around 600 high-risk contacts in Srinagar of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and all of them have been put under surveillance. "There are another 6,800 low-risk contacts who are being watched with teams checking on them twice a day," Chaudhary said while interacting with the media. The DC said that 14 areas in the city have been declared as red zones and teams have been formed to make sure that these areas get the essential items without any problem.

READ | Punjab Cabinet Unanimously Approves Extension Of Lockdown In State Till May 1

He urged people to cooperate with the authorities in defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and appealed to those hiding their travel history to come forward voluntarily to get tested for coronavirus. "I can say that 90 per cent of people are cooperating while 10 per cent are not. But I want to emphasize the fact that even if there is a one-per cent loophole, it will create a lot of problems in the recovery from this situation (lockdown)," he told reporters.

READ | COVID-19: '16,002 Tests Conducted In One Day, Only 2% Test Positive': Health Ministry

As the number of COVID-19 cases saw a spike in the city over the past few days, Chaudhary said officials of the departments dealing with the pandemic were working tirelessly to ensure that no lives were lost to the disease. "I want to assure the people of Srinagar that we are 100 per cent committed to ensuring that no life is lost. There has been an increase in the number of cases but all of their contacts have been traced. There is only one case where we only have an indirect link," he added.

READ | JeM Terrorist Commander Neutralised In Jammu And Kashmir; Assault Rifle & Ammo Recovered