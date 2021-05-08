COVID-19: Odisha Brings All Doctors, Medical Students, Paramedical Staff Under State Pool

In order to address the surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Friday announced that all doctors belonging to various cadres, dental surgeons, PG doctors, post PG doctors, interns and final year students will be temporarily brought under state pool for deployment in COVID care centres. The state's Health and Family Welfare Department stated that the decision has been taken to ensure effective management of COVID-19 crisis.

"In view of recent surge in COVID-19 cases and for its smooth management, all the Doctors belonging to OHMS cadre, OMES cadre, AYUSH, Dental Surgeons, all PG Doctors, Post PG Doctors, Interns, all final year students along with Nursing and Paramedical staffs are temporarily brought under the State Pool for their deployment as per need to different Institutions for effective management of COVID-19 pandemic."

Additionally, the Odisha government has also directed the district authorities to increase the frequency of refilling of Oxygen cylinders in all health institution due to the increasing requirement of oxygen for treatment of COVID patients amid rising cases in the state, as per an official statement.

Coronavirus in Odisha

Odisha on Friday reported the highest ever single-day spike of 12,238 new COVID-19 cases, while 19 more people died in the state, a Health Department official said. The new cases were found after testing 50,799 samples on Thursday, which took the positivity rate to 24.09 per cent - another grim record, the official said. There are 86,950 active cases in the state at present. Odisha has so far reported 5,12,400 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll stood at 2,140. So far, 4,23,257 patients have recovered in the state.

With agency inputs