COVID-19: Odisha CM Directs Officials To Monitor Private Hospitals & Charges For Treatment

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has instructed officials to keep close tabs on private hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients and their charges to see if they are adhering to the prices set by the state government amid rising cases. He stated that the state government's efficient disaster response model is focused on community engagement. He also added that this is also the most viable way to deal with a pandemic and directed the officials to involve local groups and different organisations in urban areas, as well as PRIs in rural areas, to reach out to people effectively.

Odisha govt to keep close tab on private hospitals

With senior officials and management, the Chief Minister discussed the COVID situation in the state. Patnaik asserted, "Keep a close watch on private hospitals treating COVID patients. They must charge within the ceiling fixed by the State government. In case of any lapses, strict action should be taken against the hospital management."

He stated that Odisha is one of the few states that provides free testing, treatment, food, lodging, and medicines to its people. He noted, "Our successful model of disaster management is based on community involvement and that is the sustainable way to face a pandemic as well, so involve local communities and different associations in urban and PRIs in rural areas to effectively reach out to people."

Testing, tracing and containment in full swing

Health and medical oxygen logistics ought to be a primary focus for district teams and should be tracked around the clock, said Odisha CM. He added, "Testing Tracing and containment should continue in full swing with special focus on vulnerable areas. The vaccination program will be a top priority and foolproof arrangements should be made. Take care of the elderly, women and other vulnerable sections in the vaccination drive. We are trying our best to mobilise adequate vaccines at the earliest possible time."

However, India's daily new infections continue to rise, with 3,70,665 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. In India, the total number of active cases has risen to 37,04,099. There are currently 11,122 active cases in the country, with 3,55,338 recovering in less than 24 hours. On Tuesday, 4,205 people died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,54,197.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI