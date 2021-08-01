Covid-19: Odisha Govt Issues New Unlock Guidelines; Read What's Open And What's Restricted

The Odisha government on issues fresh unlock guidelines on Saturday, July 31, for the month of August. In an attempt to recover economically, Malls, restaurants, and bars have been given permission now been allowed to resume business with 50 percent seating capacity. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena said while announcing the latest norms, that the night curfew will continue to be in place in all the districts of Odisha from 8 pm to 6 am every day. To further control the spread of the virus, the weekend lockdown will remain in the three cities with comparatively higher COVID-19 cases. The cities are Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri.

According to the official release by the Government of Odisha, these are the activities that will be allowed within the state: