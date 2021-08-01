Covid-19: Odisha Govt Issues New Unlock Guidelines; Read What's Open And What's Restricted

The Odisha government on issues fresh unlock guidelines on Saturday, July 31, for the month of August. In an attempt to recover economically, Malls, restaurants, and bars have been given permission now been allowed to resume business with 50 percent seating capacity. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena said while announcing the latest norms, that the night curfew will continue to be in place in all the districts of Odisha from 8 pm to 6 am every day. To further control the spread of the virus, the weekend lockdown will remain in the three cities with comparatively higher COVID-19 cases. The cities are Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri.
According to the official release by the Government of Odisha, these are the activities that will be allowed within the state:
- The order states that shops and malls will be allowed to remain open between 6 am to 8 pm every day. The restrictions will be placed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri, where the shops and malls will remain shut during the weekends.
- Malls, cinema halls, operas, Jatra and open-air theatre will be allowed to reopen with 50% capacity. Although, visitors and audiences above the age of 18 years will have to show their complete vaccination certificates in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri.
- All educational institutions and tuition or coaching centres will be allowed to reopen but will have to follow the guidelines issued by respective departments.
- All government and private offices/ establishments operating within the essential services/utility providers like power, telecommunication, water supply, police, security, etc. will continue to remain functional.
- The restrictions on marriages and funerals will have a capacity cap of 25 and 20 people respectively.
- Public places like Nandankanan Zoological park, indoor water parks will be allowed to reopen with Covid- appropriate behaviour. Beaches and public parks will remain open as well.
- The decision on the reopening of religious places has not been decided yet and the decision has been left with District Collectors. Currently, religious, political and social gatherings are officially banned in the state. Other gatherings like exhibitions and trade fairs are also banned.
- Street food vendors will be allowed to operate, given that they follow safety protocols.
- Two-wheelers with pillion rider and four wheelers, auto rickshaws, taxis, including cabs/ auto-rickshaws by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc are allowed with seating capacity.