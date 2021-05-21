COVID-19: Odisha Provides 24*7 Helpline & Child Care To Kids Who Lost Parents To COVID

Amid rising COVID-19 figures with a plethora of crisis as its natural corollary, the Odisha government has set up a 24*7 helpline and temporary homes for children across 30 districts with an aim to protect the welfare of children. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, children with deceased parents or parents undergoing COVID-19 treatment at dedicated hospitals have been rendered orphaned or helpless. In few instances, near and dear ones or kins to children have been reluctant in stepping up to take care of the abandoned kids.

An official release yesterday read, " Considering the vulnerable situation, the Women and Child Development (WCD) and Mission Shakti Department has issued 24*7 helpline number- 1098, Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) helpline and State COVID helpline for immediate tracking of these children."

CHILDLINE Team

Any person who comes across a child below the age of 18 who has been orphaned or has parents under treatment in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals or in isolation may contact helpline numbers or get in touch with the Child Protection Officer for immediate relief to these children.

Department of WCD and Mission Shakti with its strong networking system has been facilitating an uninterrupted operation of the 'CHILDLINE' team all over the State to provide rescue and response services to children. Created 'Sarpanchs' Whatsapp group in every district. Sarpanchs also the Chairperson of the Grampanchayat level child protection committees, informed the said release.

Child Care Institutions (CCIs)

The cases that require intervention are being reported via this platform. WCD is closely coordinating with field-level functionaries and attending to every child at risk. WCD is responding to issues and redressing grievances of Child Care Institutions (CCIs) via a WhatsApp group. The government has also made child protection alliance through networking and regular contact with civil society organisations (CSOs).

Temporary homes have been formulated in 30 districts to safely keep the distressed children whose families are affected by COVID-19. So far four children have been identified and kept in CCI. Detailed instruction to CCIs for prevention and management has been issued. Virtual training to CCIs functionaries regarding COVID-19 prevention and infection management.

Few other vigilant efforts taken are that restricted outsiders entry to the CCIs, staffs have been mapped and their movement restricted as well. Instructions to prepare a COVID-19 calendar and creative management via special campaign and smart education of the children through personalised learning applications have been advanced. A psychosocial manual in local language practised through trainers and implementers have been introduced too.

Most importantly, financial assistance to all CCIs has been ensured. Up to date funds have already been released to aided CCIs and token support to non-aided CCIs.

There are currently 8500+ children in 238 CCIs looked after by over 2000 caregivers. Provision of Thermal Scanner, Oxymeter, Masks, Sanitizers have been advanced at all CCIs.