COVID-19: Ola Partners With GiveIndia To Provide Free Oxygen Concentrators At Doorstep

Ola Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Ola, on May 10 said that it has partnered with GiveIndia, a Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation, in a bid to provide free oxygen concentrators to those in need. According to PTI, under the initiative ‘O2for India’, the company will provide the service for free through the Ola app and it will start rolling out in Bengaluru from this week with an initial set of 500 oxygen concentrators. Ola and GiveInida will scale it up across the country with up to 10,000 concentrators in the coming weeks.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Chairman and Group CEO, said, “We must come together and help our communities during these unprecedented times. We hope this initiative brings much-needed support during these very difficult times and helps in mitigating the pain and anxiety among those impacted”.

Consumers can request an oxygen concentrator from the Ola app by providing few basic details. Once submitted, the request will be validated. Ola will then pick up the concentrator via one of its cabs with a specially trained driver and bring it to the consumer’s doorstep. The Ola drivers will also pick up the concentrators from the consumers once they no longer need them. Aggarwal said that the concentrators and transportation are both free of cost.

Ola’s initiative with GiveIndia comes amid the second wave of COVID-19 which has seen Indian citizens gasping for air. Hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds and people have taken to social media to seek help. With rising cases, not just Ola but startups across the nation have come forward to source and donate oxygenators, breathing machines and ventilators.

Startups’ help India battle COVID-19

In the last couple of weeks, companies including OYO, Paytm, Amazon India, and Zomato have started offering COVID-related help. Indian hospitality chain OYO has not only been providing a safe place to quarantine COVID- infected people and has also been collecting funds, in association with GiveIndia, to provide a safe quarantining place, along with meals. Besides this, the startup has also procured oxygen concentrators to donate and help those who are in need.

Paytm has taken to the job to help with oxygen concentrators amid oxygen shortage in the country and targets to raise Rs 10 crore for the same. Amazon India, though hardly a startup, is helping the country by providing medical equipment like oxygen concentrators, BiPAP, and ventilators among others. Food tech company Zomato along with Delhivery rolled out the 'Feeding India' program under its 'Help Save My India' initiative to source oxygen concentrators and related supplies and supply to hospitals and families in need. The company aims to raise Rs 50 crore to help save hundreds of thousands of lives ravaged by the virus.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on May 10, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry. The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country has gone up to 37,45,237, accounting for 16.53 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.39 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

