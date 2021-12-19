COVID-19: One death, 28 fresh cases in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) One more person died from coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday as 28 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection tally to 6,03,917, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 16,628 people have died from the infection in the state.

The death count includes a fatality, which was not reported earlier.

Ludhiana, Pathankot and Mohali reported five cases each followed by three each in Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar. The number of active cases was 306.

Forty-two more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,86,983, as per the bulletin.

Union Territory Chandigarh reported 17 cases, taking its total count to 65,695.

A 35-year-old Covid-positive woman died on Saturday evening.

The number of active cases in the city was 85 while the number of cured persons was 64,534. PTI CHS RDK RDK

