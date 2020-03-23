COVID-19 Outbreak: Complete Shutdown In J&K As Precautionary Measure

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday announced a complete shutdown till March 31 in the Union Territory in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. He announced that the DMs of Jammu, Budgam, Srinagar, Samba, Udhampur, Kathua, Reasi, Baramulla Kupwara, Shopian, Pulwama, Ramban, Rajouri, Anantnag issue orders and that others being issued.

"All assemblies at public places to be restricted to three persons or less," he said. "Shutdown of all establishments and services except essential commodities/ services throughout Jammu and Kashmir from 8:00 pm from Sunday till 6 pm March 31. Vehicles carrying essential supplies exempted; essential services too exempted," Kansal said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary has written to all Deputy Commissioners to issue orders under Section 144 of CrPC and to shut all establishments except those providing essential commodities/services in their districts from Sunday till March 31. Jammu & Kashmir government has said, "Employers shall not terminate their employees, particularly casual or contractual workers from the jobs or reduce their wages. If any worker takes leave, they shall be deemed to be on duty without any consequential reduction in their wages."

Situation in Kashmir

The Union territory administration has already declared COVID-19 an epidemic, imposing section 144 in certain areas. The administration has also barred all foreign visitors from visiting the Valley and stopped all pilgrimages to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Shutting down all schools, educational institutes, restaurants, hotels, gyms, swimming pools till March 31, the administration has also all foreign tourists or visitors arriving in J&K will be quarantined, including all travelers coming from Union Territory of Ladakh.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the mobile internet speed in Jammu and Kashmir was increased on Friday in view of the growing demand for restoration of 4G services in the wake of coronavirus scare, officials said. On February 25, the 2G mobile internet services were extended in the newly turned union territory citing 'security concerns.' Earlier on Saturday, Hurriyat Conference's Mirwaiz Umar Farooq demanded the restoration of 4G internet in Kashmir in the wake of the outbreak.

