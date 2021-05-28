COVID-19: Over 100 Inflammatory Syndrome Cases Detected Among Children In North India

Amid India's second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, there have been more than 100 cases of multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). These cases have been reported in Northern India in the last five days as a post-COVID reaction, the Indian Academy of Pediatric Intensive Care informed citing its data. The academy also added that the sudden surge in the cases has been observed in patients mostly between 4 to 18 years. Even so, it informed that rare cases of MIS-C affect babies six months old.

Inflammatory Syndrome Cases observed in children in India

According to the Indian Academy of Pediatric Intensive Care, 26 per cent of the population in India is under 14 years of age and around half of this percentage is aged under five years. Dr. Dhiren Gupta, Covid Specialist and Paediatric Pulmonologist and Intensivist and a Senior Consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital confirmed that MIS-C can affect all organs including the lungs, kidney and brain.

"At present, Ganga Ram Hospital has 10 cases of MIS-C. It can affect all the organs including the lungs, kidney, and brain. However, if one recognises the symptoms at an early stage the patients can be treated well in time. Last year we had 120 patients of which all recovered except one," he told ANI.

The symptoms of MIS-C range from fever for 3-5 days, severe abdominal pain, sudden drop in blood pressure and loose motions. Dr Gupta also revealed that initial cases of MIS-C were reported from Punjab, Maharashtra and then Delhi.

"It is a very generalised phenomenon that was seen last time too," he added. "As doctors, as parents, we need to understand that fever at this time in any child should be watched cautiously. Especially fever that is persisting beyond three days accompanied by body aches with or without rashes," Dr Gupta said.

Moreover, he also added that MIS-C requires early treatment before it becomes hypotensive and blood pressure drops. However, 90 per cent of patients are also discharged within seven to 10 days. Dr Gupta added that the remaining 10 per cent of patients suffer as their kidneys and liver get affected, therefore taking time before recuperating completely. Dr Gupta also warned that MIS-C should be taken care of as it can prove to be deadly. Any disease that affects the heart, lungs, and brain can be deadly, he added. He opined that the whole healthcare system should be revamped so that there are more hands to treat patients. Experts have also informed that the second wave of COVID-19 has affected children more severely as compared to the first wave.

With ANI Inputs