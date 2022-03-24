COVID-19: Over 3.6 lakh children in 12-14 age group vaccinated in 1 day in MP

Bhopal, Mar 24 (PTI) More than 3.67 lakh children in the age group of 12-14 years were administered vaccine doses against COVID-19 on a single day in Madhya Pradesh, a senior health official said on Thursday. "This is a record in the country," National Health Mission Director (vaccination) Dr Santosh Shukla claimed while talking to PTI.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who launched the vaccination drive for children in the 12-14 age category on Wednesday, in a tweet said “the people of the state have again displayed an excellent example of public-participation to create a record.” He congratulated the children, parents and the health department for the achievement.

According to Shukla, Madhya Pradesh administered 3,67,883 doses of Corbevax vaccine in the age group of 12-14 on the opening day of the drive in the state on Wednesday.

In comparison, Maharashtra on Wednesday administered 2.07 lakh doses, Rajasthan 1.98 lakh, West Bengal 1.90 lakh, Andhra Pradesh 1.15 lakh, Gujarat 1.07 lakh, Bihar 86,147, Odisha 70,435 and Telangana 55,473, the official said.

"We have vaccinated over three lakh children, that too amid a wide scattered population. It is really an organised and a disciplined campaign,” he said.

The national vaccination drive for the children in the 12-14 age group began on March 16. However, a Madhya Pradesh health official had then said the drive will begin in the state after March 22 once necessary training is given to the frontline staff.

The official had also said that 30 lakh doses of Corbevax vaccine were received for the inoculation of children in this age category. PTI MAS GK GK

