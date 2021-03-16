COVID-19: Over 3 Million Beneficiaries Vaccinated In A Single Day, Says Health Ministry

Under the world's second-largest COVID-19 vaccination drive, India inoculated 30,39,394 lakh beneficiaries on Monday, which is the highest single-day coverage so far. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of now, India has administered a total of 3,29,47,432 vaccinations. As per the provisional report till 7 am today (March 16), as many as, 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been administered via 5,55,984 sessions. Along with the successful run of the vaccination drive in the country, India is continuously helping other nations by providing them 'Made In India' vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.

More than 30 lakh beneficiaries inoculated in a day

An official statement issued by the Health Ministry read, "These include 74,46,983 healthcare workers who received their 1st dose, 44,58,616 health care workers who received their 2nd dose, 74,74,406 Front Line Workers (1st dose) and 14,09,332 Front Line Workers (2nd Dose), 18,88,727 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,02,69,368 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years."

India records more than 1.13 crore COVID-19 cases so far

Earlier in the morning, Union Health Minister informed that "over 3.29 crore vaccine doses administered across the country." Vardhan added that more than 1 crore beneficiaries aged over 60 years covered in just 15 days." Adding more about the vaccination drive in the country, the Ministry informed, "As on Day 59 of the vaccination drive on March 15, a total of 30,39,394 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 26,27,099 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 42,919 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 4,12,295 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of the vaccine."

As the Coronavirus cases are increasing at an unprecedented rate, India recorded 24,492 fresh cases and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country has reported 1,13,33,728 cases so far. However, the active cases in India reached 2,23,432 and a total number of fatalities to 1,58,446. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated that "22,82,80,763 samples have been tested up to March 15, including 8,73,350 samples tested on March 15."

