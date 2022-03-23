COVID-19: Over 50L Children Aged 12-14 Inoculated With 1st Jab; Health Min Lauds Milestone

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, on Wednesday, March 23, termed vaccination of over 50 lakh youngsters in the 12-14 age bracket with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as another feather in the cap for the world’s largest vaccination drive.

Expressing happiness on his Twitter handle over the milestone, the Union Minister wrote, “Another feather in the cap of the world's largest vaccination drive. Over 50 lakh youngsters between 12-14 age group have received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine.”

The immunisation of children aged 12 to 14 years old against COVID-19 began on March 16 using the Corbevax vaccine. In addition, the government has agreed to eliminate the comorbidity requirement for persons over the age of 60 who wish to get a precautionary COVID vaccine dose.

181.85 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in the country

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 181.85 crore, with more than 27 lakh doses administered as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Also, over 2.2 crores (2,20,04,536) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and those aged 60 years and above so far.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive

India's nationwide immunisation campaign against the deadly COVID-19 virus began on January 16, last year, with the first phase targeting health care workers followed by frontline workers receiving the jabs from February 2 of the same year. COVID-19 immunisation for adults over the age of 60 and those aged 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions began on 1 March 2021.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21 June 2021. Since then the vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, and advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. The Government of India has been assisting States and UTs with free COVID-19 vaccines as part of the statewide vaccination campaign.

According to a report by ANI, the Union Government would acquire and supply (free of charge) 75% of the vaccines produced by the country's vaccine manufacturers to States and UTs in the new phase of the COVID-19 immunisation drive's universalisation.