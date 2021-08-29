COVID-19: Over 63 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far, 73 Lakh In 24 Hours

Amid growing concern over the third wave of coronavirus, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday said that India has administered over 63 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far. In the last 24 hours, as many as 73,85,866 doses were administered and with this, the country's vaccination coverage reached 63,09,17,927. The union health ministry added that this has been achieved through 67,80,301 sessions. It also stated that the country reported 45,083 new cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The current recovery rate in the country is at 97.53%

Meanwhile, as many as 35,840 patients recovered in the country from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,18,88,642. While the current recovery rate is at 97.53%, the active number of COVID-19 cases stands at 3,68,558 which accounts for 1.13 % of the total cases, the Union health ministry said. The total number of samples tested till now is 51,86,42,929 including 17,55,327 samples tested on Saturday, August 29 and the current positivity rate is at 2.57%. Notably, of the total new cases recorded in the country, Kerala reported 31,265 new COVID cases and 153 deaths on Saturday. According to ANI, Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to conduct the COVID-19 meeting of experts on September 1 to assess the current situation and formulate a strategy to move forward.

The flight operations between India and Bangladesh are set to resume

Meanwhile, the country's capital Delhi did not record even a single death for the third consecutive day on Saturday, while 29 fresh cases of the viral disease were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04%, according to data shared by the city health department. On Saturday, August 28, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) informed that the flight operations between India and Bangladesh are set to resume after four months of suspension as part of the Air-bubble agreement. The operations will be resumed from September 3. It should be mentioned here that before announcing the operation of flights, the Indian government has imposed several restrictions for flights including limited passengers and strict health protocols.

