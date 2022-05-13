COVID-19: Overseas Travellers Get Relaxation In 9-month Period For Precautionary Vaccines

In a key development on Friday, the Government of India announced that people travelling abroad for education, job-related work and other reasons are permitted to take COVID-19 precautionary doses after three months. It is important to note that precaution doses in India were permitted only after nine months of administration of the second vaccine dose. The government issued a press release stating that people travelling abroad need not upload any proof like a visa or travelling tickets to be eligible for this relaxation.

Presently in India, healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens are eligible for a precautionary coronavirus vaccine. Additionally, those above 18 and below 60 are also allowed, but only if they have completed nine months from their date of receiving the second dose. The precautionary doses can be administered to this section only at a private COVID vaccination centre on a payment basis. Giving more details, the government's press release read, "The necessary provision have been done on CO-WIN to enable updation of precaution dose so administered. Other provision of vaccination shall remain same."

Relaxation by Union Health Minister

The Union Health Ministry's decision to relax the norms about the precaution dose for overseas travellers was based on recommendations by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). "Indian citizens and students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country. This new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

COVID-19 cost of precaution dose

India began providing precautionary doses to all adults above the age of 18 on April 10 at private vaccination centres. The Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are now available for ₹225 per dose. Notably, when the announcement for precautionary doses were made, Covidshield was priced at ₹600 whereas Covaxin cost ₹1200. After talks with administrative bodies, both institutes brought down their price significantly as aforementioned. Over and beyond the cost of the vaccine, private vaccination centres can charge up to ₹150 per dose as a service fee.

Lauding India's vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the frontline workers and said, "India adopted a people-centric strategy against the pandemic. Our vaccination programme is the largest in the world. We have fully vaccinated almost 90% of the adult population and more than 50 million children."