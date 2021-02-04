'COVID-19 Pandemic Helped India Enhance Health Infrastructure': ICMR Chief

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief Balram Bhargava on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has helped India scale-up its health infrastructure. Bhargava said that India started with just one lab, Pune's National Institute of Virology, and now the country has over 2,500 labs to conduct COVID-19 tests. The ICMR Director-General said that the pandemic turned out to be a huge opportunity for India to enhance its health infrastructure.

Bhargava also praised the recent Budget announced by the central government, which witnessed a rise of 137 percent in the health care sector with the finance minister allocating Rs 2,23,846 crores as against only Rs 94,452 crores of the previous year. Bhargava said that the budget was great from the heath infrastructure point of view. "This has been hugely demonstrated in the budget that healthcare is the top priority. We also have to think of the unfinished agenda for the country's health and eliminate certain alienable diseases," he added.

Bhargava also hailed India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, saying the country has inoculated 50% of its health care workers to date. Bhargava said that so far more than 4 million vaccine doses have been administered across the country. Bhargava assured that the vaccines are safe as they have been tested on a large population in India as well as abroad. India granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to two COVID-19 vaccines on January 16, AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

'Don't let the guard down'

Bhargava further urged people to not let their guard down, advising them to continue to follow the COVID-19 preventive measures, including social distancing, using face coverings, and practicing health hygiene. He said that India is still far from achieving herd immunity against the COVID-19 disease. Bhargava went on to add that after defeating the COVID-19 virus, the country's focus will be on other diseases, including malaria, leprosy, and tuberculosis.

