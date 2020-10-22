COVID-19 Pandemic Made Us Resilient And Better Prepared For The Future: Dr Harsh Vardhan

While the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the normal lives of people, it has also provided a steep learning curve for all to be more resilient and better prepared for the future, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday.

Dr Harsh Vardhan was addressing the World Bank International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meeting on the theme, "Unleashing the South Asian Century through Human Capital for All" and "Investing in COVID-19 Vaccines and Primary Healthcare Delivery System".

The Health Minister acknowledged the efforts and commitment from all stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic. Speaking on the vaccine distribution and administration system, he said the biggest benefit for India is that it has already implemented "the largest immunisation program of the world, with nearly 27 million new-borns targeted for vaccination every year."

Harsh Vardhan further said that the established infrastructure for Universal Immunisation Program, will be useful in transportation and delivery of COVID-19 vaccine, once available, to the priority groups.

'India will be critical to fighting COVID-19'

Reaffirming the government's efforts on research and manufacturing to ensure the vaccine reaches every individual, he said, "Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, we have constituted a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration which is working on all aspects, as well as designing innovative approaches to distribute vaccines in rural and remote regions."

"The India story has always been very inspiring as we have made huge strides in improving the health of our people in the last two decades and now, India will be critical to fighting COVID-19 especially when it comes to making vaccines at large scale for the whole world," the Union Minister added.

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the third consecutive day, taking the COVID-19 caseload to 76,51,107, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 54,044 fresh infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,15,914 with 717 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 67,95,103 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 88.81 per cent while the case fatality rate due COVID-19 has dropped to 1.51 per cent. The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

