'COVID-19 Will Be remembered As A Blessing In Disguise': Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan

The novel Coronavirus pandemic will be remembered as a blessing in disguise for the world as hygiene norms to tackle will become the new normal for the society, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Monday. He was speaking as the chief guest at a digital conference on science and technology with industry body members organized by the Department of Science and Technology on the occasion of the 22nd National Technology Day.

The Minister held that norms like wearing masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette that are being told to practice to combat the COVID-19 pandemic will stay around after the crisis recedes.

"All these good ideas and practices that we are forced to adopt during COVID time, if continued to be practiced in the future, COVID will always be remembered as a blessing in disguise for the world. If this wearing of masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette that we have been propagating all through this crisis becomes the new normal for the society, this is going to help a lot in not only handling COVID but for many other (health) issues in the world," Dr. Harsh Vardhan said.

Watch Live!! Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan as a chief guest to Digital Conference: 'Reboot the Economy through Science, Technology & Research Translations' organized by the DST in collaboration with CII on the occasion of 22nd #NationalTechnologyDay. https://t.co/rohWGBMipB — DrHarshVardhanOffice (@DrHVoffice) May 11, 2020

READ | These Are The 15 Railway Train routes For Which IRCTC Booking Will Open At 4 Pm On Monday

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases Rise To 67,152 In Single-largest One-day Spike

Lauds India's tech advancements

The Minister also recalled some great technological advancements made by India, especially in the defence sector, and lauded leaders like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

"The celebration on National Technology Day symbolizes India's quest for scientific inquiry, technological creativity and innovations and integration of these developments into national socio-economic benefits and global presence," Dr. Harsh Vardhan said. "In the pandemic crisis, technology has been at the forefront of the battle. As the world adjusts to its new normal, global business leaders are rethinking strategies to harness technologies that would help drive resilience and help them emerge stronger," he added.

READ | Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Discuss COVID-19 With Northeast States; Lauds Response

READ | Health Ministry Issues Revised Guidelines For Home Isolation Of Very Mild Covid-19 Cases