Last Updated:

COVID-19 Patient Commits Suicide In Chennai's Chettinad Hospital

As India continues to report a spike in cases, a COVID-19 patient in Chennai has died by hanging. The police have recovered his body and a probe was initiated.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
Image Credits: PTI 

Image Credits: PTI 


As India continues to report a spike in cases, a COVID-19 patient in Chennai has died by hanging. According to reports, Rangan, a 57-year-old resident of Hastinapuram in Chrompet was being treated for COVID-19 at Chettinad Hospitals in Kelambakkam. Reports further stated that Rangan was undergoing treatment at the Corona Ward since April 16. Following the incident, the police have recovered his body and further investigation is underway. 

COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, on Monday, Tamil Nadu reported 10,941 new cases pushing the state's tally to 10,02.392. Currently, active cases in the state are at 75,116. In addition, 44 deaths and 6,172 discharges were also recorded. 

COVID-19 situation in India

On Monday, India recorded 2,73,810 fresh cases thereby breaching the 1.50 crore mark of the total tally. Active cases in the country stand at 19,29,329 while 1,29,53,821 have recovered. The number of fatalities stands at 1,78,769, as per the Union Health Ministry's data. 

READ | BJP directs State units to set up help desks for COVID-19 patients seeking assistance

Image Credits: PTI 

READ | Rahul Gandhi demands Centre transfer money to migrants as Delhi lockdown triggers exodus
READ | COVID-19: India logs 2,59,170 fresh cases
READ | Gujarat COVID crisis: Govt cuts RT-PCR test rates by ₹200; new oxygen plants to be set up

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND