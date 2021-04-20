COVID-19 Patient Commits Suicide In Chennai's Chettinad Hospital

As India continues to report a spike in cases, a COVID-19 patient in Chennai has died by hanging. According to reports, Rangan, a 57-year-old resident of Hastinapuram in Chrompet was being treated for COVID-19 at Chettinad Hospitals in Kelambakkam. Reports further stated that Rangan was undergoing treatment at the Corona Ward since April 16. Following the incident, the police have recovered his body and further investigation is underway.

COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, on Monday, Tamil Nadu reported 10,941 new cases pushing the state's tally to 10,02.392. Currently, active cases in the state are at 75,116. In addition, 44 deaths and 6,172 discharges were also recorded.

COVID-19 situation in India

On Monday, India recorded 2,73,810 fresh cases thereby breaching the 1.50 crore mark of the total tally. Active cases in the country stand at 19,29,329 while 1,29,53,821 have recovered. The number of fatalities stands at 1,78,769, as per the Union Health Ministry's data.

