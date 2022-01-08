COVID-19 Patients In Bengal Receive 'Get Well Soon' Card & Fruit Box From Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal administration is reaching out to infected patients in Kolkata with a fruit box and a "Get Well Soon" message from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, amid an increase in COVID-19 cases. According to local media reports, the role of distributing the fruit baskets and the message has been assigned to councillors. They are going to the COVID sufferers' homes to deliver the gifts. Packages are kept outside the house or buildings, and residents are notified over the phone.

Media agency ANI reported, citing Md Jasimuddin, a local councillor, "The West Bengal government is standing by the COVID-19 infected patients in their difficult times. We are sending a fruits basket to the COVID-19 patients with a message of 'Get well soon' from CM to their residences."

According to ANI, he further added, approximately 3,000 fruit baskets have been sent to COVID-19 patients in home isolation. The state government has placed an order for 10,000 of these baskets. Jasimuddin went on to say that a basket has six different varieties of fruits, each with two units. The fruits were chosen specifically to help COVID-19 patients increase immunity. Oranges, kiwi, pomegranate, mausambi, apples, and guava are among the fruits that TMC leaders are distributing, the councillor added.

WB recorded 18,213 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

According to the state health bulletin on January 7, West Bengal had 18,213 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total active cases to 51,384. The state has 26.34% of positivity rate. Moreover, there are 403 containment zones in West Bengal, with a death rate of 1.18% and 19,517 beds available. In the state, there are up to 14 active Omicron cases. Additionally, 20 cases of the highly transmissible variant, Omicron have been discovered thus far in Bengal.

The state administration mandated RT-PCR testing for interstate travel on Thursday. Multiple restrictions have been placed by the Banerjee-led government, which went into effect on January 3. All educational institutions, swimming pools, and amusement parks have reopened as part of the new restrictions. Up until 10 p.m., shopping malls, market complexes, restaurants, and bars must operate at 50% capacity. Weddings and funerals have been limited to 50 and 20 guests, respectively. Banerjee stated that the next 15 days are critical, and that additional limitations may be enforced based on the state's COVID-19 situation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: PTI