COVID-19 Patients With Hypertension And Diabetes? Dr Jaswal Answers Most Asked Questions

Amid never-ending speculations around COVID-19 virus and to put an end to a wary person's doubts, Dr. Aparna Jaswal an acknowledged expert in Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute answered some of the most common COVID-19 related questions in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network. Dr. Jaswal was posed questions in relation to a person with a medical history of hypertension or diabetes. General questions looming in the minds of Republic Tv viewers were taken up with her.

She was asked whether symptoms and escalation are more acute or common in COVID-19 patients suffering from hypertension and living with the condition of diabetes. The doctor was also asked about ways to keep blood sugar levels in check in such patients. To this Dr. Jaswal answered,

"It goes wihtout saying that peope who have baseline comorbidities need to exercise more cautiously when they have tested positive for COVID-19. We have already realised that implications of this disease is much more severe in patients who are elderly or have comobidities." She further added, "Hypertension and diabetes are two very common diseases in the community and these two already have baseline ongoing inflamation. So, a person with baseline comorbidity who develops infection of COVID-19 need to seek medical attention more quickly."

Steroids or blood thinners for COVID-19 patients?

The next question framed at her was when one should consider the intake of steroids as a treatment against COVID-19 contagions in the body. Further, its falls out on the person with diabetes and what should he/she watch out for.

She apprised of steroids intake by diabetics further causing an upswing in blood sugar levels in the body thus, harmful.

"The viewers must understand that COVID-19 has 3 ways of representing and progressing. It can be mild, moderate or severe. one must leave this to judgement of his/ her doctor to understand when one should start with steroids or resort to blood thinners.

Having said that, Dr. Jaswal stressed on the importance of 'Oxymeter'. It is a tiny device that usually over your fingertip or clips on ear lobe and uses infrared light refraction to measure how well oxygen is binding to red blood cells. Oximeters report blood oxygen levels via an oxygen saturation measurement. According to Dr. Aparna, an oxymeter is 'the most simplistic measurement of one's disease process'. She clarified,

"If a person has ongoing fever beyond 3 days and oxygen saturation or SpO2 begins to fall below 94 per cent, it is a good understanding that she/he must connect with a doctor immediately."

One should do so only after consulting a medical practitioner. According to Dr. Jaswal, people under paranoia start to pop-in pills and self medicate, this practice needs to be shunned.

She concluded by hinting that most patients would come out of danger infected by contagions of COVID-19 virus and there is no need to stir panick around or within. But one must keep an eye on oxygen saturation levels

COVID-19 tally in India

India on Thursday recorded over 3.14 lakh new infections pushing the country's tally to 1,59,30,965, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. 3,14,835 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases have increased to 22,91,428 comprising 14.38 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 84.46 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,34, 54,880. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.16 per cent, the data stated.