COVID-19 Outbreak: Patna Municipal Corporation Carries Out Sanitation Drive Amid Crisis

In the wake of the deadly Coronavirus crisis, the Patna Municipal Corporation and the district administration are undertaking sanitization work in various parts of the city as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, Bihar has been placed under lockdown with immediate effect till March 31 in the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday had appealed to the people of Bihar to abide by the lockdown order in the state to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. He had said, "I appeal to the people of Patna Sahib and the state to honestly follow lockdown directions in order to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to follow lockdown directions."

The Union Minister has also appealed to businessmen and industrialists to sanctions leaves to their employees for the lockdown period and not to deduct their salaries. Along with it, isolation wards have been set up in different hospitals, while some private hospitals have also been permitted to conduct tests.

COVID-19 cases rise in India

In India, over 470 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, nine deaths have been reported till now. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties related to COVID 19.

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 378,741 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 16,499 people. Meanwhile, around 101,608 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

(With ANI Inputs)