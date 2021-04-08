COVID-19: Pinarayi Vijayan Tests Positive, To Be Treated In Kozhikkode Medical College

Just a couple of days after the assembly elections in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tested positive for COVID-19. The Chief Minister took to his official Twitter handle to inform his followers of that he has tested positive for the infection and will be treated at the Government Medical College in Kozhikkode. He also requested all those who had come in contact with him to go into 'self-observation'.

"I have been confirmed Covid +ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self-observation," he wrote.

A similar tweet was shared by the Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister has tested Covid +ve. He will be treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Those who have been in contact with him recently should go into self observation. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) April 8, 2021

Vijayan, who was contesting from Dharmadam, had continuously been seen campaigning for the elections that took place on April 6, Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, the state registered 3,502 new Covid-19 cases, swelling up the active caseload in the State to 31,806 active cases and the cumulative count to 11,44,594. Of 11,44,594, 11,08,078 patients have recovered from the infection while 36,516 people have succumbed to the infection.

COVID tally in India

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, India recorded a single-day spike of 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the number of active cases to 9,10,319, which is 7.04 per cent of the total infections, while the country's recovery rate has dropped to 91.67 per cent, and swelling up the infection tally to 1,29,28,574. With 685 new fatalities, the death toll due to the disease rose to 1,66,862, as per data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The Union Health Ministry asserted that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(Credits-PTI)