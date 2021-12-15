COVID-19: Planning To Visit India Amid Omicron Scare? Check Out These New Testing Rules

Amid soaring cases of the new COVID variant in the country, the Centre has revised the guidelines for international travellers arriving from 'at-risk' countries. According to the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday, international travellers from 'at-risk' countries arriving at six major airports must pre-book an RT-PCR test. The latest order will be applicable for international travellers from December 20, Monday. "All international travellers arriving at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will have to compulsorily pre-book an on-arrival RT-PCR test," read a statement released by the concerned ministry on December 14.

Have a look at the official tweet of the Ministry of Civil Aviation here:

As per the latest guidelines, the government has directed all airlines to inspect the international passengers from 'at-risk' nations whether they have pre-booked an RT-PCR test or not. All checking should be mandatory before or at the time of handing over the boarding pass, according to the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. "It would be the responsibility of the airlines to identify and accompany such passengers to the registration counter at the airport for testing," the notification read.

Earlier on November 30, the Centre issued an advisory in which it mandated the international travellers to fill a self-declaration board form on Air Suvidha Portal. The passengers need to provide details of the travel history of the last 14 days, as per the advisory.

57 Omicron cases in India

It is worth mentioning the cases of the Omicron is scoring at a rapid pace in India, prompting the government to invoke strict measures at the international airports. On February 14, Tuesday, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Budh Nagar Dr Sunil Sharma informed that at least five persons, who arrived in Gautam Budh Nagar recently from the United Kingdom, have tested positive for the Omicron variant. In Maharashtra, at least eight cases of the new variant were reported on Tuesday. Currently, there are 57 Omicron cases in India. Earlier on December 6, the Delhi government issued a show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for the alleged violation of guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Centre related to the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI, Representative)