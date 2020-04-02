WATCH: PM Modi Videoconferences With State CMs On Coronavirus Situation As Count Rises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed all the state Chief Ministers via video conference on Thursday, reviewing the COVID-19 situation across the country. PM Modi is believed to have addressed the migrant labourer situation and the crisis surrounding the same among other important issues and steps taken by the state governments to tackle the pandemic. PM Modi also raised the issue of tracing and testing those who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah was also part of the video conference, which comes on Day 9 of India's 21-day Coronavirus curfew, and at a time when the country has witnessed its largest jump in number of cases, currently standing just under 2000 cases and with 50 people succumbing.