The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

WATCH: PM Modi Videoconferences With State CMs On Coronavirus Situation As Count Rises

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed all the state Chief Ministers via video conference on Thursday, reviewing the COVID-19 situation across the country

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed all the state Chief Ministers via video conference on Thursday, reviewing the COVID-19 situation across the country. PM Modi is believed to have addressed the migrant labourer situation and the crisis surrounding the same among other important issues and steps taken by the state governments to tackle the pandemic. PM Modi also raised the issue of tracing and testing those who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. 

Home Minister Amit Shah was also part of the video conference, which comes on Day 9 of India's 21-day Coronavirus curfew, and at a time when the country has witnessed its largest jump in number of cases, currently standing just under 2000 cases and with 50 people succumbing.

  

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
ANDREW CUOMO STATEMENT ON BROTHER
COVID-19
OWAISI ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Sharad Pawar
'NIZAMUDDIN MARKAZ CREATING IMPACT'
Temperature gun
HOW ACCURATE ARE TEMPERATURE GUNS?
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK