COVID-19: PM Modi Holds Review Meet With Experts To Explore Ways To Augment O2 Supply

In the wake of an unprecedented upsurge in COVID-19 infections and patients succumbing to the virus owing to shortage of medical oxygen nationwide, PM Modi on May 2 chaired a meeting to review the usage of gaseous oxygen. As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the said meeting was in line with PM Modi's direction of exploring innovative ways to ramp up supply and availability of oxygen.

To meet medical oxygen requirements of the country amid COVID-19 chaos, several industries such as steel plants, refineries with petrochemical units, power plants, etc. which have oxygen plants, can produce gaseous oxygen, this can be tapped for medical use. The statement read:

"The strategy being used is to identify industrial units which produce gaseous oxygen of requisite purity, shortlist those which are closer to cities/dense areas/demand centres and establish temporary Covid care centres with oxygenated beds near that source. A pilot for 5 such facilities had already been initiated and there is good progress on this. This is being accomplished through PSUs or private industries operating the plant & co-ordination of centre & state governments."

According to the government, about 10,000 oxygenated beds can be made available soon after temporary hospitals are erected near these plants. State goverments have been encouraged to manage oxygenated beds with more of aforesaid set ups. PM also reviewed progress on setting up of Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants. He was informed that around 1500 PSA plants are in the process of being set up through contribution of PM CARES, PSUs and others. He also directed the officials to expedite the completion of these plants.

In view of medical oxygen shortage at hospitals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India explored the feasibility of conversion of existing nitrogen plants to produce oxygen. On deliberation with the industries,14 industries have been identified where conversion of plants is under progress. Further 37 Nitrogen plants have been identified with the help of industry associations, the press release informed. Additionally,

"A nitrogen plant modified for the production of oxygen can be either shifted to a nearby hospital or, in case it is not feasible to shift the plant, it can be used for on-site production of oxygen, which can be be transported to hospital through specialized vessels/cylinders."

Additionally, Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary Road Transport & Highways & other senior officials were part of the meeting.