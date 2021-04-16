COVID-19: PM Modi Reviews Status Of Oxygen Availability Amid Supply Shortage In 12 States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday undertook a comprehensive review to ensure adequate medical grade oxygen supply in the country existed, amid a massive surge in demand for critical COVID-19 patients. Inputs from ministries such as Health, DPIIT, Steel, Road Transport, etc were also shared with the PM, as he stressed the importance to ensure synergy across Union ministries and state governments.

During the meeting, PM Modi took a detailed review of the current situation of oxygen supply and its projected use in the next 15 days across the 12 high burden states - Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. An overview of the district-level situation in these states was presented to the PM.

He was informed that estimates for the projected demand of oxygen supplies have been shared with states as of April 20, 25 and 30. Accordingly, 4,880 MT, 5,619 MT and 6,593 MT have been allocated to these 12 states to meet their projected demand on the mentioned dates.

Centre ensures free movement of oxygen throughout states

PM Modi suggested increasing oxygen production as per the capacity of each plant. It was said that surplus stocks of oxygen supply in steel plants are being offered for medical use. PM urged officials to ensure the smooth movement of oxygen tankers throughout the country. All interstate movement of oxygen tankers has been exempted from the registration of permits to enable free movement.

States and transporters have been asked to ensure that tankers move round the clock with drivers working in shifts to ensure faster turnaround to meet the surge in demand. Cylinder filling plants have also been permitted 24 hours working with necessary safeguards.

The Government has allowed the use of industrial cylinders for medical oxygen after due purging. Similarly, nitrogen and argon tankers have been allowed to be converted to oxygen tankers to overcome the potential shortage of tankers. Efforts are also underway to import medical grade oxygen, officials informed PM Modi.

While the demand in Maharashtra is expected to beyond the available production capacity of the state, states like Madhya Pradesh do not have any production capacity to meet their demand for medical oxygen. Besides, there is a trend of increasing demand in other oxygen-producing states such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, etc