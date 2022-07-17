COVID-19: PM Modi Says 'India Creates History' As Country Crosses 200 Cr Vaccine Milestone

As India on Sunday, July 17, crossed the 200-crore mark in terms of the total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country on touching the special milestone. Stating that Indians have shown remarkable faith in science, he praised all the doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs who played a key role in ensuring a safer planet.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi appreciated the spirit and determination of all major contributors. "India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19", he tweeted.

India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/K5wc1U6oVM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2022

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry informed that India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination drive has surpassed the 200-crore mark thus registering another milestone. According to the Health Ministry's latest data, around 98% of the adult population in the country have received at least one dose while 90% are fully vaccinated.

Tweeting about the same, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, "India has scripted history under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership."

बधाई हो भारत!



सबके प्रयास से आज देश ने 200 करोड़ वैक्सीन लगाने का आँकड़ा पार कर लिया है।



India has scripted history under PM @NarendraModi Ji's visionary leadership.



This extraordinary achievement will be etched in the history! #200CroreVaccinations pic.twitter.com/wem0ZWVa0G — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 17, 2022

It is pertinent to note that the top five states registering the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh (34,41,93,641), Maharashtra (17,05,59,447), West Bengal (14,40,33,794), Bihar (13,98,52,042) and Madhya Pradesh (12,13,15,911).

(Image: PIB/@MyGovIndia/Twitter)