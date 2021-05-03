COVID-19: PM Modi Thanks EU For Assistance, Looks Forward To Leaders’ Meeting On May 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 3 spoke on the telephone with European Comision President Ursula von der Leyen and expressed gratitude for the support from the 27-nation-bloc. PM Modi and EU Commission President also discussed the India-EU leaders’ summit that is scheduled to take place on May 8 with Prime Minister expressing confidence that it would provide new momentum to the Strategic Partnership. PM Modi also thanked von der Leyen for the EU’s assistance to India as the nation tackles the crippling second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and flogging record-breaking daily cases.

"The India-EU Leaders' Meeting will be the first meeting in the EU+27 format and reflects the shared ambition of both sides for further strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership," the statement said.

Prime Minister’s telephonic conversation with EU commission President came just a day after a special flight from Belgium carrying COVID-19 drugs arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi on May 2 with a consignment of 9,000 vials of Remdesivir. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi took to his Twitter handle to inform about the arrival of Remdesivir. "Shared interests & shared commonalities! Welcome consignment of 9000 vials of Remdesivir from our EU partner Belgium," he wrote.

Further, India also received eight oxygen generator plants including 28 tonnes of medical equipment from France, on May 1, as a part of its program which the country terms as a "solidarity mission" in order to help India battle COVID-19 and boost the long-term resilience of its healthcare system. French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain took to his Twitter handle to share updates on the "solidarity mission". He said that the eight "world-class" oxygen plants, manufactured by the French company Novair, that have been shipped to India are capable enough to make eight Indian hospitals "oxygen autonomous for 10+ years."

EU Expresses Solidarity With India

Earlier, on April 27, European Union announced that its Member States were sending an urgent shipment of oxygen, medicine and equipment through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Janez Lenarcic, the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management said, “The EU stands in full solidarity with the Indian people and is ready to do our utmost to support them at this critical time. I would like to thank our Member States that came in numerously with generous offers of help, showing that the EU is a trusted partner and a friend at times of need. The reach of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism goes well beyond the EU's borders. Our Emergency Response Coordination Centre is facilitating the logistical arrangements and the EU will cover the brunt of the transport costs.”

Image credits: AP/PTI



