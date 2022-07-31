COVID-19: PM Modi Urges People To Follow Protocol; Says 'our Fight Is Still On'

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the country’s fight against the deadly infection is still on and holistic healthcare has made an impact across the globe in this fight. Highlighting the increase in the research being done on ayurvedic plants, PM Modi, while addressing his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, said, "The holistic healthcare in India has made an impact across the globe in the fight against COVID. AYUSH is now gaining prominence worldwide, leading to an increase in AYUSH exports."

“During COVID-19, there has been an increase in the research being done on ayurvedic plants. In July, the Indian Virtual Herbarium has been launched which has over 1 lakh specimens and scientific information about them," the Prime Minister added. The Indian Virtual Herbarium is set to become an important resource to preserve plants and knowledge about our botanical diversity.

PM Modi also in his address informed about the contributions of entrepreneur Subhash Kamboj. “Subhash Kamboj through scientific beekeeping has been able to increase his honey business from just six boxes to over 2,000 boxes,” he said. Further naming another entrepreneur named Madhukeshwar, PM Modi informed that the entrepreneur took a subsidy from the government for 50 bee colonies and now, he has over 800 colonies and is making various kinds of honey.

Elaborating further, the Prime Minister said, "Honey has been called Amrit. It is not only tasty but has several health benefits."

India Records 19,673 COVID cases in a day

India on Sunday recorded 19,673 cases and 39 fatalities in a day. According to Health Ministry, the active caseload has been increased by 292 in a day and comprises 0.33% of the total infections. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was at 98.48%.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 204.25 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far. India's COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August 2020; 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed the milestone of vaccinating two crore citizens on May 4 last year; three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.