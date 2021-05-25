COVID-19: Police Raids Coaching Centre In Gujarat, 555 Students Found Inside

Gujarat Police on Monday raided a coaching center in the Rajkot district and found over 550 students present inside the premises in violation of COVID-19 norms. Coaching center owner Jaysukh Sankhalva (39) has been arrested by the Gujarat Police and has been charged under the Epidemic Act for operating a coaching Centre amid the pandemic.

"He was arrested under IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act provisions for disobeying police notification on COVID-19 norms as well as for negligent act which may spread infection. The children have been handed over to their parents," Rajkot Superintendent of Police Balram Meena told PTI.

Over 550 students found after Gujarat Police raid

According to the Gujarat Police, Sankhalva was operating a coaching center and hostel facility in the pandemic for students who were appearing for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Balachadi Sainik School exams. About 555 students between the ages of 9-10 had enrolled for the classes. Gross negligence of COVID-19 norms was witnessed in the coaching center with the young children roaming maskless without social distancing even with Gujarat Corona cases rising.

"Based on a tip off, we raided the premises and found 555 students between the age of 9-10 taking tuition. These children were not wearing masks nor was social distancing being maintained. The center was functioning despite the state government's ban on classroom teaching due to the COVID-19 outbreak," Jasdan police station sub-inspector JH Sisodiya said.

After the Gujarat police raid, the coaching center owner has claimed that all of the children were in the hostel based on the request of the parents. "Most of them are supposed to appear for Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance test, which got postponed. The parents of these children asked me to keep them in the hostel rather than send them home," he claimed.

(With Agency Inputs)