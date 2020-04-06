COVID: Police Resort To Dressing Up As Ghosts To Scare Lockdown Violators In MP's Mandsaur

Amid the 21 days lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Mandsaur Police in Madhya Pradesh has come up with a unique campaign to spread awareness and stop people from leaving their homes. The police wore ghosts attire to scare lockdown violators and those who were roaming on the roads.

India against Corona

Despite all the efforts of lockdown and social distancing, some people seem to not want to come out of their homes. In a similar incident, Police personnel in Gujarat's Surat have dressed up as 'Coronavirus' to aware people amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Cops created awareness in the Mahuva Taluka area of Surat district and appealed people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

Gujarat: Police personnel in Mahuva taluka of Surat district dressed up as '#Coronavirus' while appealing to people to stay at home and practice social distancing. 122 positive cases and 11 deaths due to the COVID-19 have been reported so far in the state. (05.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/3tQXUPX3dD — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

Earlier in Chennai, a police officer wore a ‘corona’ helmet and carried a corona strick and a shield to spread awareness about the dangers of coronavirus. The police inspector named Rajeesh Kumar went about the task in a market in the city. He was seen going close to the people with the stick and urging them to maintain social distancing even if they have to venture out for essential needs. The total positive cases have reached 4067 with 3666 active cases, while 109 deaths have been reported across the country.

