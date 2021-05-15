Last Updated:

COVID-19 Positive Mizoram Minister Becomes Internet 'hero', Pictured Moping Hospital Floor

Dismissing ‘VIP culture’, COVID-19 positive Mizoram minister R Lalzirlaina set an example after he was pictured moping the floors at Zoram Medical College.

Dismissing the ‘VIP culture’ and privilege, COVID-19 positive Mizoram minister  R Lalzirlaina set an example this week after he was pictured moping the floors at Zoram Medical College where he is being treated for the highly infectious disease. As the internet users lauded the Mizoram’s power and electricity department minister for his deed, Lalzirliana said it was not the first time that he moped the floor as he used to do the activity at his home along with other places. He also told PTI that his motive behind moping the floors was not to embarrass any nurses or doctors but wanted to “lead by example.” It was when the sweeper did not come, Lalziliana decide to do it himself.

"My motive in mopping the floors was not to embarrass the nurses or doctors but I want to educate and lead others by setting an example," Lalzirliana told PTI.

"Sweeping, mopping the floors or performing household chores are no new jobs to me. I used to do at home and other places when it is required to do so," he added.

The state of Mizoram has repeatedly dismissed the VIP culture and has registered several instances of ministers living just similar to how normal citizens lives by performing day-to-day tasks including household chores or travelling on public transport. Earlier, Lalzirliana had once cleaned and moped the floor at Mizoram house in Delhi during his visit to the National Capital in the past. The 71-year-old veteran politician along with Mizo National Front (MNF) leader and his wife Lalthangmawii was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 11.

Netizens laud Lalzirliana, says ‘hats off’

From paying ‘huge respect’ to Lalzirliana who himself is being treated with COVID-19 to others reposting his image as a ‘correct example’, internet users lauded the Mizoram minister for his nature. One of the Twitter users said, “And the best part is that he unaware that someone is clicking his photo. A sign of a good leader. God bless him.” Someone else also noted, “Dignity of labour, a way of life with North East India. Salute Sir.”

