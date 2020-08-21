Karnataka: COVID-19 Positive Woman Allegedly 'possessed By God' Refuses To Enter Ambulance

A COVID-19 positive patient created a scene outside her residence when an ambulance reached to take her to the hospital. In a video that went viral, the woman allegedly acts possessed and refuses to enter the ambulance with the officials. The incident occurred in Honnali Taluk in Davanagere district of Karnataka.

The Patient Jogamma was tested positive for Coronavirus and the police, and health department personnel were seen trying hard to shift her to the hospital.

READ | Govt doctor on COVID-19 duty ends life in Karnataka due to alleged work pressure

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Karnataka on Thursday reported 7,385 new cases of COVID-19 and 102 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,56,975 and the death toll to 4,429, the health department said. The day also saw 6,231 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 7,385 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 2,912 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of August 20 evening, cumulatively 2,56,975 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 4,429 deaths and 1,70,381 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 82,149 active cases, 81,444 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 705 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 25 out of 102 deaths reported today are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Ballari (8), Hassan and Koppal (7), Dakshina Kannada (6), Davangere (5); Belagavi, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Vijayapura and Yadgir (4), Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada (3), Chamrajanagara, Kodagu, Raichur and Udupi (2), and Gadag, Kolar and Tumakuru (1).

READ | Karnataka to conduct state-level COVID-19 prevalence survey

READ | Karnataka Assembly & Council Sessions to begin from Sept 21, govt ready to take on Oppn